



© France 24

In the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and where colonies are multiplying, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered the construction of 800 new homes. In this region, which Israel calls by its biblical name Judea and Samaria, 2.8 million Palestinians live alongside 450,000 Israelis. These settlements are considered illegal under international law, but they continue to expand, while Palestinians in the area are not even allowed to have electricity. Report from the hills of southern Hebron.