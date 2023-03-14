





We learned the story of a Ukrainian couple who created a victims’ association, with which they travel through territories liberated by Russian troops, in search of testimonies of sexual violence. Since the start of the war this crime has increased among women, men and children, although it is not known exactly how serious the problem could be. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appropriated the issue and assured that more than 170 cases of this type are studied.