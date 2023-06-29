Rwanda is a landlocked country that now presents itself as an ‘island of peace’ in the middle of a region of conflict. The nation hosts thousands of migrants mainly from neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since 2000, the Rwandan State intends to build a hospitality model in Africa and internationally. However, Rwanda’s high population density and still low Human Development Index create challenges in the integration of migrants.

