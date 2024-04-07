30 years after the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda, in which the Hutu majority exterminated 800,000 Tutsis amid social tensions and racial hatred during the colonial period, there is still a resounding vacuum of Justice. In three decades, more than 700 people have been convicted for the massacres that occurred between April and July 1994, but many are missing for the crime of genocide and time is running out for the instigators, now of advanced age, to appear before Justice. The objective of those who fight oblivion in the courts: that dignity and place can be restored to the victims of one of the most terrifying episodes in recent history.

