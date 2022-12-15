Spain has three of the most depopulated territories in southern Europe. These are rural areas that have been disproportionately affected by migration to cities. Rural municipalities cover 84% of the territory, however, less than 16% of the population resides in them, according to data from the year 2021. Our reporters traveled to some of the places in Spain that lost more than 22% of their population in the last 50 years.

Depopulation impacts not only the economy in rural areas, but also the quality of life of those who decide to stay, who see how public services and infrastructure are disappearing from their territories.

These regions share a great natural wealth that can be affected by neglect. However, some initiatives seek to sustainably exploit these landscapes to encourage a return to the countryside. A report by Marina Colorado and William González.