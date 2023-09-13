





17:45 In Barranquilla, Colombia, young people from vulnerable neighborhoods see rugby as a way to avoid the violence that surrounds them. © France 24

In the Pinar del Río neighborhood, located in Barranquilla, in northern Colombia, young people found a way to transform their lives in a not so well-known sport. The coach and player Andrés Gutiérrez, better known as ‘kickboo’, tells how he has changed on a personal level after learning about and playing rugby, in the midst of a vulnerable social and economic context. The initiative of these young people has been supported by organizations that seek to generate impact and transformation in the midst of violence.