Before, it was a continuous flow to the sea and an area of ​​wetlands, but today the Colorado River delta is an arid zone. Climate change, overexploitation for human consumption and agricultural use, and lack of foresight have caused this tributary, which originates in the Rocky Mountains in the United States, to no longer reach Baja California naturally and not connect with the Sea of Cortes in Mexico. Local communities lead the efforts to counteract the situation.

The alteration of the ecosystem affects not only the flora and fauna of the area, but also the populations that inhabit the basin, on the Mexican side.

An alliance of organizations, involving local communities, has encouraged the governments of Mexico and the United States to commit to allocate certain amounts of water per year for environmental use, with the sole purpose of “reviving” the river delta and restoring ecosystems damaged by more than 20 years of lack of water.

The effort has paid off and today, when we are experiencing one of the worst droughts in history, it becomes even more important.