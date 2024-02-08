Repression increased in Azerbaijan days before the February 7 presidential elections. Any opposition to President Ilham Aliyev is silenced, with human rights activists, journalists and political opponents being targets of the regime's wrath. Our reporters Karina Chabour and Roméo Langlois met with torture victims, who denounce a violent system of repression. They also investigated the Council of Europe's ambiguous links with the Baku regime.

In November 2023, Azerbaijani authorities detained several journalists and a member of the management team of Abzas, an online investigative media specialized in human rights. A few days later, Forbidden Stories, an international consortium of investigative journalists, announced that they would continue Abzas' work.

As part of a consortium of French and international media outlets, RFI and France 24 continue investigations into corruption by Azerbaijani authorities carried out by imprisoned journalists. The work is being published by a dozen media partners.

Forbidden Stories is an international network of journalists whose mission is to continue investigations of journalists who have been murdered, threatened or imprisoned. Since its creation in 2017, more than 150 journalists and 60 media outlets have participated in collaborative investigations coordinated by Forbidden Stories.