Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, faces increasingly strong opposition within the Vatican. The conservative clan of the Roman Curia – the powerful governing body of the Holy See – accuses him of having a lax view of Catholic doctrine, particularly regarding the status of homosexual couples and divorced people in the Church. Our correspondent in Rome, Natalia Mendoza, reports from the corridors of power in the Vatican on this growing conflict between tradition and modernity.

After more than a decade as pontiff, Pope Francis faces a great challenge: maintaining the unity of the 1.3 billion faithful of the Catholic Church around the world. This task becomes even more complex due to the strong criticism against Pope Francis from conservative circles. The senior leader is criticized, in particular, for a too lax doctrinal vision and for a certain authoritarianism in the management of the Church.

Since the death of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the end of 2022, pressure on Francis' pontificate has intensified. The pontiff's unprecedented and controversial decision on December 18 to authorize priests to bless homosexual couples under certain conditions is causing endless controversy. The “anti-Pope Francis” clan now seems more determined than ever to pursue its goal: removing Francis from office.

Until now, the 87-year-old Argentine pope is resisting and showing that he has no intention of resigning, as long as his health allows him to continue leading the Church. But in the halls of the Vatican, many now speak of an “end-of-reign atmosphere.”

Our Vatican correspondent, Natalia Mendoza, went behind the scenes of the smallest state in the world to learn more about a Church divided between progressives and conservatives.