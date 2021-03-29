India is a highly patriarchal society where being born a girl is seen as a problem. However, for 20 years, the Pardada Pardadi school has dedicated efforts to the education of thousands of girls and young women in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, to change the mentality and create greater equality. In this issue of Reporters we will learn more about this institution that is revolutionizing the lives of thousands of young people.

This school stands as a unique educational project in the country with free education from kindergarten to twelfth grade. To guarantee the presence of the students, the institution offers ten rupees a day (60 cents), three meals a day, medical attention, study materials and even sanitary napkins.

“If women are given the opportunity to grow, society will be much better. Unfortunately, we are in a society in which there is too much disparity between the sexes,” says the director of the Pardada Pardadi Association.

Faced with high levels of discrimination, often leading to rape or murder, the students receive a course on gender equality. Additionally, the students receive training to break the taboo around sexual harassment and violence present within their families.

The association dedicates efforts to prevent forced marriage, one of the main reasons that keeps girls away from education. “When the parents arrange their daughter’s marriage without permission and the girl does not want to marry, then she tells us about her problem or sometimes one of her friends tells us about it. So I go to the family to meet her parents and try to dissuade them.” shares Madhu Sharma, personal development teacher.

Thanks to the teaching program, female students at Pardada Pardadi School have an 85% attendance rate, a higher percentage than other schools in the state. In addition to being educated in computer science, English and mathematics, young students learn to forge a place in a society structured by patriarchy.