Despite being on the brink of collapse, the Lebanese economy is keeping a troublesome neighbor afloat: Bashar al-Assad’s Syria. To circumvent international sanctions against the Assad regime, particularly the US-imposed Caesar Law, products such as food and gasoline are smuggled across the border into Syria on a massive scale. Our reporters James André and Mayssa Awad investigated a phenomenon that costs the Lebanese economy several million euros a day and prevents the international community from coming to its aid.

Hermel is a Lebanese city located north of the Bekaa Valley, 150 kilometers from the capital, Beirut. Officially, the border with neighboring Syria is closed because of the coronavirus. But all kinds of products are smuggled in this region, especially those subsidized by the Lebanese state, such as fuel, medicine and basic food, while the smugglers run few risks.

In the capital, the Lebanese pound collapsed (hit a record low in March 2021) and people are angry. Every day, groups of protesters block the roads. Across the country, from Hermel to Beirut, the impact of cross-border smuggling exacerbates an already dire situation amid corruption, political crisis and capital flight.