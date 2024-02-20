First modification:
Norway has just authorized commercial deep-sea mining on its seabed, rich in rare and precious metals. This announcement has sparked the interest of mining companies, which are developing robots and drones to collect rocks at a depth of 3,000 meters. Billions of euros are at stake in the exploitation of these so-called critical minerals, essential for the construction of electric vehicle batteries and solar panels. However, deep sea mining could be devastating to ecosystems.
