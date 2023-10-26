





14:04 Reporters © France 24

By:



Antoine Védeilhé

|

Thomas Blanc



Since the February 2021 coup d’état in Myanmar, rebels from the Chin National Army (CNA), an armed ethnic organization mostly of Christians, have been fighting relentlessly against soldiers of the Tatmadaw, the Burmese regular army, to maintain control of their lands, their identity and their ideals. In the remote mountains of the country’s west, the Chin control almost all of their territory and regularly receive reinforcements from civilians eager to participate in the resistance.