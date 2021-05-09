In France, ordinary citizens have chosen to help others, even if it means putting their own freedom, their work and their comfort at risk. They come from all walks of life and professions, but share a desire to offer a helping hand to migrants arriving in France from Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and elsewhere. They offer their help without distinction, both to those who want to stay, and to those who hope to cross the English Channel to reach the United Kingdom. Our reporters went to meet these ‘good Samaritans’.

For this report, we met three families who are helping each in their own way: those who go to refugee and migrant camps, and those who decide to host migrants in their homes.

Recently, French businessmen have also taken steps to help migrants. Faced with labor shortages, they are seeking to train and hire migrants, who have become their apprentices. However, many of them face the threat of being expelled from the country.

These ‘good Samaritans’ are also a door to better know and understand those who have come from distant lands with the hope of a better life in French territory.