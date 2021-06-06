Faced with Beijing’s strong control over its territory, more and more young Hong Kongers have decided to leave to seek refuge abroad, many of them in the United Kingdom. A France 24 team followed Mui-Mui, a 15-year-old girl who decided to move to the UK, from the moment of her flight, until her arrival in London, where the Hong Kong community grows week after week, game after game. .

After the 2019 anti-government protests, in which hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents challenged the growing influence of the Chinese government in the semi-autonomous region, Beijing decided to take control of the situation in Hong Kong.

On June 30, 2020, the Chinese Parliament unanimously adopted a new National Security Law for Hong Kong. Under the pretext of bringing peace and stability to the former British colony after months of unrest, the law opens the way for the prosecution of anyone who defies the Chinese Communist Party government.

Although the law has yet to be used to convict anyone, hundreds of opposition activists, lawmakers or common protesters have been arrested since it came into force, dozens were denied bail, and some were sentenced to more than one year in prison under other laws.



Mui-Mui and her cousin, who is also a pro-democracy activist, before leaving Hong Kong. © France 24

To escape this climate of fear, thousands of Hong Kong people have chosen to leave their city. For many former protesters and pro-democracy activists, these departures are also a means to avoid prosecution.

Now Britain, the former colonial ruler of Hong Kong, has become a base for many fleeing Beijing’s repression and continuing to fight from a distance for democracy in Hong Kong.