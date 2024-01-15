The Faculty of Economics and Business Sciences of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and the College of Registrars of Spain presented this Monday to the chief investigative editor of EL PAÍS, José María Irujo, and to the journalist of this section, Joaquín Gil, the Luis María Cabello de los Cobos Mancha award, in its second edition, which recognizes the best work in Spain on the prevention of money laundering and the fight against terrorism.

The distinguished work, in the category of Best Press Article, has valued a long series of exclusive information prepared by the two journalists who revealed the hidden financial dealings through the Banca Privada d' Andorra (BPA) of the lawyer of the former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, Juan Ramón Collado, and prominent PRI politicians; the money route of Russian gangsters; the hidden loot in Andorra from the plot of former Chavista leaders that looted 2,000 million dollars from Petróleos de Venezuela SA and the illegal commissions paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to politicians and officials from several countries in America.

The event, held at the headquarters of the College of Registrars of Spain in Madrid, was chaired by María Esther Pérez, general director of Legal Security and Public Faith, an organization dependent on the Ministry of Justice, María Emilia Adán, dean of the College of Registrars and Luis Unceta, director of the Continuing Training Center of the Autonomous University of Madrid. Among those attending the ceremony was Civil Guard General Manuel Navarrete, director of the Intelligence Center against terrorism and Organized Crime, officials from the Ministry of the Interior, Justice, Bank of Spain and heads of the Compliance department of several companies. .

The second edition of this award from the registrar Luis María Cabello de los Cobos also awarded an article by Professor of Public and Business Law Miguel Abel Souto, an expert on tax havens.