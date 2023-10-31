France 24 brings the stories of the people who are on the front lines of climate change. From Kenya to Panama, passing through Greenland and Australia, our reporters James André and Achraf Abid went to meet indigenous peoples who live in harmony with nature and whose daily lives are being disrupted by global warming. A series of four special reports. In this first episode we visit the Turkana people in Kenya.

It is March 2023 in Kenya and the Turkana people are still waiting for rain. They have been waiting for five long years. These nomadic pastoralists live in the arid northwest of the East African country.

For centuries, their lives have been determined by the alternation of dry and rainy seasons. But now the water has stopped arriving, leaving the land parched.

The lack of pasture has decimated the Turkana livestock, causing famine and death. For those who have lost everything, there is only one solution: take up fishing in the immense salt lake that borders their land.



