For generations, Aboriginal people living in Arnhem Land in northern Australia have used fire as a technique to better control their crops and prevent more massive bushfires. After the country was devastated by bushfires in 2019 and 2020, Australian authorities are now closely investigating these ancient methods to help control the consequences of heat and drought in the country.
