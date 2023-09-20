





13:09 In China, the impact of Artificial Intelligence has transformed people’s lives. © France 24

The Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) market currently moves 20 billion euros, but that figure could double in two years. Beijing aims to overtake the United States and become the world leader in the sector by 2030. AI technology allows machines to imitate human intelligence to generate text, images and videos or even create original art and designs. And now, in the Asian country, AI is already deeply transforming personal and work life.