Fentanyl addiction is a scourge that is plaguing the United States. This dangerous synthetic opioid, 50 times stronger than heroin, is exported from Mexico by drug cartels. With fentanyl, cartels no longer needed to grow opium or rely on rural communities to produce it. Fentanyl is light, discreet, and easy to produce and transport. It can be passed off as a harmless pill, which explains the high number of overdose deaths.