Since the start of the war in Sudan on April 15, 2023, Khartoum has been the scene of a fierce power struggle between generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo. In the west of the country, in Darfur, Hemedti's Rapid Support Forces (FAR) and local militias systematically attack the African Masalit ethnic group. Videos have been released documenting torture, massacres and arbitrary detentions, while refugees report cases of sexual violence.

A France 24 team went to the border between Chad and Sudan, where some 450,000 people have taken refuge, to hear their stories. These stories recall the atrocities committed during the 2003-2013 Darfur war, in which 300,000 people died, according to the UN. Since then, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide against the main military leaders of the time.

#Reporters #Horror #stories #documenting #massacre #Sudan39s #Darfur #region