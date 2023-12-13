





17:26 Hit by the economic crisis, Venezuelan indigenous people turn to mining. © France 24

In this edition of Reporteros we address the harsh reality of the economic crisis in Venezuela through the eyes of indigenous communities. Struck by poverty, these groups abandon their deep-rooted traditions to immerse themselves in the world of mining in search of sustenance. Economic instability and complex access to basic services drives the youngest to migrate to areas with mineral deposits, while the oldest have begun to exploit their own territory. Report by Herminia Fernández.