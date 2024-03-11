Two decades after its legalization, prostitution is once again the focus of debate in Germany. The conservative opposition in Parliament is campaigning to reform the 2002 law that legalized sex work. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party claims that it has not been able to improve the situation of sex workers or stop human trafficking, quite the opposite. Studies reveal that the majority of women in this sector are under the control of pimps.

In just over 20 years, Germany has become 'El Dorado' of sex tourism. People from all over the world come to visit Hamburg brothels and benefit from perfectly legal “services”.

The law on the legalization of prostitution, passed in 2002 by the Social Democrats and the Greens, aimed to provide security, protection and autonomy to sex workers, granting them professional status.

But this law also decriminalized pimping by creating the status of “sex entrepreneur.” As a result, this lucrative business is still largely dominated by organized crime.

Officially, the country has 2,310 establishments that offer sexual services, while some 28,280 people are registered in this profession, according to the federal statistics office Destatis.

The number of unregistered female workers is believed to be much higher. Various organizations estimate that between 200,000 and 400,000 people work in this lucrative sector.

According to several studies, 90% of them are victims of human trafficking.