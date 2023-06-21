Guatemala is a country with an impressive chain of volcanoes: there are 37 in total and they are an intrinsic part of a landscape that attracts thousands of tourists every year. However, its scenic beauty can also be threatening. The Fuego Volcano, the Pacaya and the Santiaguito are three of the four volcanoes that are active in the country. Faced with a possible emergency, the Government has created security plans to safeguard the lives of the nearby residents, who live in constant risk.

