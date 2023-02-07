First modification: Last modification:
The migration of Venezuelans to the US through Mexico increased by almost 300% between 2021 and 2022. To stop the flow of Venezuelan citizens, the Biden government applied Article 42 to them, which caused thousands of deportations in October 2022. Guatemala also intensified the expulsions of Venezuelans who transit through its territory irregularly. There, migrants often report extortion and humiliation by the authorities to let them cross.
Our reporters Aurore Bayoud and Andrés Suárez Jaramillo followed the journey of two Venezuelan migrants and their children through Guatemala. His report testifies to the difficulties faced by Venezuelan migrants in one of the toughest stretches on their way to the United States.
