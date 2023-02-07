





17:42 Thousands of migrants arrive in the United States by crossing the southern border each month. Coming from countries such as Guatemala, Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela, many request asylum, claiming to be fleeing harsh economic and political contexts. © Allison Dinner / AFP

The migration of Venezuelans to the US through Mexico increased by almost 300% between 2021 and 2022. To stop the flow of Venezuelan citizens, the Biden government applied Article 42 to them, which caused thousands of deportations in October 2022. Guatemala also intensified the expulsions of Venezuelans who transit through its territory irregularly. There, migrants often report extortion and humiliation by the authorities to let them cross.