



© France 24

In the United Arab Emirates, the possession and trafficking of wild animals have been officially prohibited since 2017. However, on social media, citizens of the Arabian Peninsula, including members of royal families, post videos in which they pose with lions, tigers or cheetahs, turned into symbols of prestige even more striking than luxury cars or ‘selfies’ with celebrities. Our reporters traced the route of the wildlife trade to Somaliland in the Horn of Africa, where authorities and NGOs are fighting to end it.