The economic crisis that Venezuela has experienced in recent years has meant that from the ports from where petrochemical products were once exported, now scrap is for sale, collected from the implements that were used for the extraction of crude oil and that were abandoned. due to the impossibility of its maintenance. This as an alternative to the sanctions imposed by the United States, despite being the country with the largest oil reserves in the world.

Since 2019, the administration of Nicolás Maduro reformed and created laws to control the scrap market as an alternative, given the inability to achieve optimal oil production.

Both the Government of that country and the Venezuelans of the popular classes are benefiting from the sale of scrap, which is exported to various countries around the world, mainly Turkey, which bought 936,150 tons from the Caribbean nation in the last year.

In this edition of Reporters, Herminia Fernández takes us through the streets of Maracaibo, in the state of Zulia, to find out how scrap metal has become the fifth largest export product in Venezuela and how thousands of families have managed to combat the crisis.