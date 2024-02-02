Christian Dominguez is in the eye of controversy after being exposed by Mary Moncada and Alexa Samame. Both indicated that they had affairs with the artist while he was still in a relationship with the mother of his daughter Pamela Franco. These two ampays were in command of the reporters from 'Magaly TV, the firm', Gianfranco Peréz and Nathaly Julca, who showed how they narrate every detail of these latest revelations of the cumbia singer. Given this, the followers of Magaly Medina They were shocked to hear them and made a peculiar request to the 'Magpie'.

How do the reporters from 'Magaly TV, la firma' narrate Christian Domínguez's ampays?

Gianfranco Perez and Nathaly Julca They are the voices behind Christian Domínguez's latest ampays. Through their social networks, both reporters from the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' were encouraged to show how their stories give that seasoning and mischief to the revelations starring the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

Nathaly Julca was in charge of giving life to Christian Domínguez's ampay with the manager of a bank, Mary Moncada, inside a car. The reporter narrated every detail, for almost three minutes and non-stop, from the meeting between both figures to the moment they had an intimate encounter inside the vehicle.

For its part, Gianfranco Perez He provided the voice for the revelation of Christian Domínguez with the Chiclayana Alexa Samame. For two minutes, the 'Urraca' reporter narrated the secret conversations he was having Dominguez with this 24 year old young woman.

What is the request that users made to Magaly Medina after listening to the stories of her reporters?

“Surprising. Their voices give the ampays a special touch. Excellent”, “I finally know who does the voice-over”, “They were born for this”, “I admire their work, they do it super well”, “I like their narrations in 'Magaly TV, la firma', are very funny, they are the best”, “Unmistakable”, were some comments of the users.

Furthermore, these netizens made a special order to the popular 'Urraca': “May they both get a raise, they deserve it.”

Reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma' dissatisfied with his work on the ATV program?

A few hours ago, Rodrigo Gonzalez surprised by showing some chats in which it is read that the reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma', Gianfranco Perezasks to work on 'Amor y fuego', broadcast by Willax.

After being exposed, Gianfranco Pérez justified his actions. “I never spoke nor would I speak ill of Magaly. But there is a saying that says 'job is job', that's why I decided well and stayed with the best… Because before being a worker I am a father and I have to provide for my family with whoever offers me the most money.”clarified the communicator, who also assured that he would continue working for Magaly Medina.