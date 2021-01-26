Five years after the Paris Climate Agreement, a wave of protests seeks to pressure governments and companies to honor their commitments to limit global warming. But the new generation of environmental activists in France have rejected traditional marches and petitions, which they consider ineffective. Now they prefer to go to shock actions: occupying public spaces, blocking multinationals and demolishing official portraits of the president. They claim that acts of civil disobedience are necessary to highlight the escalating climate crisis.

Some activists have quit high paying jobs to commit full time to the cause, risking arrest and subsequent court cases. Who are these activists who put themselves on the wrong side of the law? What strategy are they using to meet their goals?

For ten days, our journalists Karina Chabour and Claire Paccalin had access to the functioning of two young movements: Extinction Rebellion and Acción Nonviolenta Cop21, who advocate for civil disobedience to raise awareness and mobilize citizens.