In September 2020, airs of war once again blew in the Caucasus. Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed again in the Nagorno Karabakh enclave, a territory that the two countries have disputed since the 1990s. The confrontation was expected to end briefly but it did not. The battle escalated into an intense six-week war, leaving at least 6,000 dead and a new open wound between Armenians and Azeris.

The reason for the resentment between the citizens of the two countries lies in the importance that Nagorno Karabakh has for these two nations. During the time of the Soviet Union, the dispute over the region was frozen under the command of Moscow and the Red Army. But, under Mikhail Gorbachev’s Perestroika, the tension multiplied.

In 1991, with a dying Soviet Union, both countries declared war. The conflict lasted approximately three years, until 1994, and around 30,000 people died in it.

Armenia won the war and established the new Republic of Nagorno Karabakh, a new country within the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the Armenian forces went further and forcibly conquered the seven Azeri regions that surrounded the Karabakh Mountains.

26 years later, Azerbaijan was the winner. The conflict ended on November 10, 2020 with the signing of the armistice between the Russian, Armenian and Azeri leaders. Armenia, which still controls parts of the Karabakh, agreed to surrender the seven Azeri provinces conquered in the first war.

Thousands of people come to Yerablur Military Cemetery to pay tribute to the soldiers killed in the war for Nagorno-Karabakh. In Yerevan, Armenia on December 19, 2020. © Vahram Baghdasaryan / Photolure / Via Reuters

For many in the Caucasus there is little chance that peace between the two peoples will come soon.

“There are many things that happened in the past that still evoke many emotions, and this work has not been done yet. There is much work to be done to prepare people for peace. And that is not achieved only with government agreements, ”said Hamida Giyasbayli, a peace activist.

However, for others one thing is clear: only when the happiness of some does not prevail over that of others, can there be peace in the Karabakh.

Until that time comes, the history of wars, exiles, death and destruction, in the Caucasus mountains, is doomed to repeat itself.