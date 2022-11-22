In order to guarantee the protection and decontamination of the Atrato River, in Chocó, Colombia, the magistrates of the Constitutional Court declared it a “subject of law”. Six years after the verdict, much remains to be done. This is a collaborative work with the journalist Marie Eve Detoeuf, from ‘Le Monde’.

In the tropical region of Chocó, in the northeast of Colombia, the waters of the Atrato River flow, mighty, majestic and very dirty.

The propellers of the boats get entangled in the plastic bags that float down the river from the river port of Quibdó. Gold mines spit their mercury into the Quito River and other tributaries of the Atrato.

“The sentence T-622 of the Constitutional Court? Everyone here knows her,” says José Adán Palacios, who transports passengers and bananas on his boat. “But nothing has changed. The pollution continues, whether it’s from mining, deforestation or garbage,” he adds.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court recognized the Atrato river as a subject of law. A first in Colombia. The decision set a precedent: several rivers and the entire Amazon – which covers 42% of Colombian territory – are now subjects of law.





Maryuri Mosquera, 39, is an agricultural engineer and “guardian” of the Atrato. The Constitutional Court ruling designated seven local organizations as legal representatives of the river, each of which appointed two guardians of the river. Maryuri and her colleagues are responsible for ensuring the enforcement of the court ruling. “It’s a bit of a daunting task,” the woman admits.

The judges have ordered the Colombian State to decontaminate the river, stop illegal mining, guarantee the food security of riverside communities and carry out toxicological and epidemiological tests necessary.

“To do all this, you need money and political will,” explains Maryuri. Both are in short supply in this poor and neglected region of Chocó. The Atrato communities –half a million people– are overwhelmingly Afro-descendant or indigenous.

“No one feeds on oil or copper”

The Atrato River is born at more than 3,000 meters of altitude, on the western slope of the Colombian Andes. “The water here is crystal clear,” says Ramón Cartagena, known as ‘Moncho’, pointing to the La Calera waterfall that tumbles down the green mountainside.

Ten kilometers below, the water of the stream, now called Atrato, has turned a dark gray. “We used to come here to have lunch with the family and to fish”, says ‘Moncho’. “Nowadays, you don’t want to dip your hand in the river water, let alone bathe in it”.

Moncho worked for 16 years at the El Roble copper mine, the only one that works duly authorized in Atrato. The operation was taken over by the Canadians in 2013.

“Water is essential. Nobody feeds on oil or copper,” says Ramón with a sigh. “But the mine is the only employer in the region,” he concludes. Ramón, who became a river guardian “out of civic duty,” has received death threats. Colombia is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental leaders .

“How is it possible that such a rich region is so poor?”

Chocó has been supplying precious wood and gold for more than three centuries. In the shops on the main street of Quibdó, small grameras wait for customers in the windows. Here, artisanal gold miners come to sell their meager production. “We work legally and we only buy from traditional miners who have the certificates required by the municipality to work,” says one of the merchants, who prefers, however, to remain anonymous.

“How is it possible that such a rich region is so poor?” asks Berta, 56, who lives in San Isidro, a hamlet on the banks of the Quito River, an hour away by boat from Quibdó. Crouched at the water’s edge, she shakes her pan, looking for crumbs of gold. “Before, we drank the river water without even boiling it,” she says.

The inhabitants of San Isidro are all farmers, fishermen and miners. Berta is removing the earth thrown by the rusty machine that has broken down in front of the wooden huts of the village. The engines of other dredgers can be heard in the distance in the river, where the passenger boats do not go: “Too dangerous,” explains the boatman José Adán Palacios.

Several men work on a dock in Quibdó, Chocó, on the edge of the Atrato River, on August 29, 2022. © Margot Loizillon / France 24

The gold that enriches local elites and corrupt politicians is the main resource of the armed groups that operate in the river. They also traffic weapons and cocaine. “In all the villages we visit there is a group that dominates,” says Father John Jairo, who works in the town of Bete, downriver from Quibdó. “Everywhere you know who is in control and who is in charge.” Jhon Jairo he is careful not to mention any names.

The Church remains discreet, although it was very active in the region during the peace negotiations with the FARC and intends to maintain its role as mediator. The episcopate’s ship is one of the few that can travel “more or less calmly.”

Priests, teachers and ethnic community leaders try to sensitize young people to the environmental cause and mobilize them away from the temptation of weapons and the risk of forced recruitment.

Hopes are concentrated in the new government

The FARC, demobilized since the 2016 peace agreement, were replaced on the ground by the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. These militias, heirs to the paramilitaries, ended up imposing themselves in the region. In Quibdó and along the river, there are houses marked with the letters AGC.

“The armed forces did not succeed – or did not want to – take control of the entire region after the departure of the FARC,” says a Bete official. “The State has always abandoned us,” he points out.

“The Atrato is the vital artery that communicates, feeds and provides work for the entire population. It is our life, but it is rotten, says Feliciano Moreno, a doctor from Quibdó. Gastric problems and skin infections are common here. Mining gold is not the only cause of contamination”.

Due to the lack of municipal landfills and septic tanks in the villages, the waste is dumped directly into the river waters. Further north, cattle ranching and the intensive cultivation of bananas and palm trees also contribute to its pollution.

Due to the ineffectiveness of the State, the lack of institutional articulation and sanctions, the application of this plan has stalled

Like José Adán, Maryuri or ‘Moncho’, Dr. Moreno expects a lot from the new government. The country’s first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, and his vice president, Francia Márquez, a black leader and environmentalist, have prioritized the environment and the transformation of the development model in their government program.

“The challenges are obviously immense,” says Rodrigo Rogelis of the Siembra association, which provides legal and political assistance to the river guardians. “The 2016 sentence forced the State to prepare an action plan consulted with the communities. That represents undeniable progress. However, due to the ineffectiveness of the State, the lack of institutional articulation and sanctions, the application of this plan has stalled”.

The experts consulted agree that a lot of work is needed in the field beyond the legal one to effectively protect the water tributaries in Colombia. © France 24

Four ministries, two departments, 26 municipalities and an endless number of public organizations must act together and dialogue with the communities to save the river. “The situation on the ground has deteriorated further in the last six years,” says Rogelis. Illegal mining has progressed and it is feared that the current rise in the price of the dollar and gold will worsen the situation.

According to the latest figures available, 33,000 hectares are now affected by this devastating practice for the environment, 5,000 more than in 2016.

Pilar García, who heads the Department of Environmental Law at the Externado de Colombia University in Bogotá, shares this grim diagnosis. “The sentence has an important poetic and symbolic value,” she admits. “But it is not by declaring that nature has rights that the judges will solve the problems and transform the state.” Emphasizing that the magistrates of the Colombian Constitutional Court have been inspired by a decision by her peers from New Zealand, García concludes: “What works in a country without corruption and without real contamination does not work in Chocó.”