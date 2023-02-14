Iceland is known for its glaciers and the impressive northern lights. But the island is also a laboratory scrutinized by its democratic and social model. Founded in the year 930, its Parliament is undoubtedly one of the oldest in the world. For more than a decade, Iceland has topped the World Economic Forum’s annual gender equality report and its legislature is now the most gender-balanced in Europe, with nearly 48% women elected in 2021.

#Reporters #Iceland #deserve #reputation #haven #gender #equality