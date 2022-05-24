In this hyperconnected world, it is increasingly difficult not to leave digital footprints, whether on the Internet or on social networks. Every move we make is tracked by our smartphones: online searches, interests, and movements. Often we are not aware of how our data may be used. But more and more users are becoming aware of the threats to their freedom, from data collection by internet giants to mass surveillance.

#Reporters #Disappear #Evading #Digital #Surveillance