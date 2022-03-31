The rapid advance of the Islamic State in 2014 led the United States to make inroads into Northeast Syria and Iraq. Since then, the Americans have worked in conjunction with the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Iraqi Army to retake territory that was controlled by IS, and then to fight sleeper cells of that organization. Eight years later, however, US allies in both Syria and Iraq have reason to distrust Washington.

The feeling of mistrust grew even greater after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Some and others are united by the fear that if the US decides to leave, instability will return to their territories. In Iraq, fear is especially evident, especially in the province of Anbar, where ironically the Americans experienced one of the main oppositions after the invasion of the country in 2003. Report by Catalina Gómez Ángel and Ricardo García Vilanova.

