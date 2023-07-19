Electric cars promise a clean energy transition amid the ongoing climate crisis. The battery for them to work depends on cobalt, whose largest reserves are in the Democratic Republic of Congo. There it is extracted at great environmental and human cost involving child labour, water and air pollution. Our journalists Quentin Noirfalisse and Arnaud Zajtman bring us the stories of the victims of cobalt fever.

In Europe, private cars and road transport are responsible for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. From 2035, the sale of vehicles with combustion engines will be prohibited in the European Union.

Faced with this situation, the electric car promises a clean ecological transition. But to make the batteries for these vehicles, cobalt is needed, a mineral that is also used for smartphones. According to estimates, an additional 200,000 tons of cobalt will be needed each year for the manufacture of this technology.

The mineral is extracted mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has the largest reserves in the world. Its extraction involves child labor, water and air pollution, and corruption.

The car industry is waging a fierce battle for a “better world” at the cost of Congolese lives.

Let’s look at the research of Quentin Noirfalisse and Arnaud Zajtman.