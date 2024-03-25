Long dominated by the United States, the Asia-Pacific region is grappling with an increasingly assertive China. Tensions are rising around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, both in the air and on water, with numerous incidents in recent times involving Chinese fighter jets, ship collisions and reefs converted into military outposts.

Filmed in Japan, China, Taiwan and the Philippines, the documentary China Seas explores a possible new Cold War pitting President Xi Jinping's authoritarian China against the United States and its democratic allies in the region. This high-risk conflict encompasses territorial, political, economic and ideological dimensions, while the threat of a third World War looms on the horizon.

#Reporters #China #Seas #Cold #War #brewing