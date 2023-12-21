In Guatemala, the scarcity of job opportunities and persistent poverty threaten the population, especially children and young people who are forced to seek a better future in uncertain places like Mexico and the United States. In this episode of Reporteros we explore the challenging realities faced by Guatemalan migrant minors, who, far from seeing migration as a choice, consider it the only lifeline for their lives.

