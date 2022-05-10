Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, more than 5.9 million people have left Ukrainian territory and at least 17% of the population has been internally displaced, according to UN estimates. Our reporters toured different cities in eastern Ukraine to portray the journey of those who fled the country leaving behind their belongings and family members, and those who stayed behind to resist and fight in an inhuman and hostile environment.

#Reporters #Broken #lives #Ukraine #plight #fleeing #living #attack