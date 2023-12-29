





17:02 Reporters © France 24

As the world's attention focuses on Israel's devastating war in Gaza, violence is escalating in the occupied West Bank. Since 1967 the Jewish State took control of this area and now more than 700 thousand settlers live there and in East Jerusalem. According to the UN, since the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, at least 8 Palestinians have died at the hands of Israeli settlers. Our reporter Roméo Langlois visited these villages, which are regularly the scene of raids by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians.