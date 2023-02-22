Over the past few months, the eastern city of Bakhmut has become the most active and violent front in the war in Ukraine. Our special envoys, James André and Mayssa Awad, witnessed the constant clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces for six days. There they followed the Ukrainian soldiers holding their positions and met the last civilians struggling to survive under the shells. This is an exclusive report.

#Reporters #Bakhmut #battle #fought #front #line #war #Ukraine