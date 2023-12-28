





15:13 Reporters © France 24

In December 1983, after seven years of military dictatorship, Argentina marked a milestone by once again having free elections. Forty years later, the South American country commemorates the longest democratic period in its history. Although progress has been made in human rights and social justice, debts persist that raise concerns among society. In this special report by Natalio Cosoy we explore the unhealed wounds and current challenges facing Argentina.