April 2, 2022 marked the 40th anniversary of the start of the Malvinas War, a conflict that pitted Argentina against the United Kingdom and was motivated by a sovereignty dispute that has not yet ceased. In addition to the 649 Argentine combatants and 255 British deaths, the confrontation also left a deep wound in Argentine society and several pending debts, especially for those who were protagonists of that war. Report by our correspondent Natalio Cosoy.

