Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, they have had to make a rapid transition to manage the day-to-day affairs of a struggling state. But the economy is collapsing and millions of Afghans still live in fear. From Kabul to the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar and the mountainous province of Wardak, our team has witnessed the grim reality of the Taliban regime. Catherine Norris-Trent and Roméo Langlois bring us this exclusive documentary.

Our team met with ex-combatants policing the streets of Kabul, the Afghan capital, as well as civilians counting the cost of decades of war and activists fighting for women’s rights.

Taliban fighters drive through the city of Kandahar, in southwestern Afghanistan, in October 2021. © Catherine Norris Trent

Our reporters give us an inside look at what is now officially known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.