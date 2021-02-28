A decade has passed since the street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, blew himself up in protest at the poor situation in Tunisia in December 2010. For many, this was the origin of what became known as the Arab Spring, a series of riots that occurred in some areas of North Africa and the Middle East and caused the fall of several governments. In this issue of Reporters we relive those events with images of the reporter teams that France 24 deployed on the ground.

A month after the Bouazizi action, Tunisia was still in a climate of confusion. Thousands of people in the streets were massively protesting to demand the departure of the country’s president, Ben Ali.

The demonstrations, as well as the clashes between police and citizens, intensified over the months. On January 14, 2011, the media announced that the president had left the country.

“What I take away from that day is how quickly things happened. Because that morning no one could predict that at the end of the day the president would have left the country. And finally, at 6:40 pm, it was the Prime Minister who spoke live on television to say that President Ben Ali was no longer fit to serve. And that’s when we realized that we were living a historic day, ”said Cyril Vanier, a journalist for France 24 at the time.

10 days after that event, the protests began to gain strength in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. There, thousands of people demanded the departure from power of the country’s president, Hosni Mubarak, who had held the presidency since 1981.

Those were intense days, there the protesters first confronted factions that supported President Mubarak, then clashes erupted with police officers who dispersed the demonstrations with tear gas.

The press suffered hostilities from one side. “I wanted to visit Mubarak supporters for the sake of objectivity and here is what remains of the shirt I was wearing at the time,” Gallagher Fenwick, a France 24 journalist, told the cameras.

After three weeks of protests, President Mubarak resigns, leaving Egypt in a new era of transition to democracy.

The Arab Spring in Libya

Libya was ruled by the nation’s leader, Muammar al-Gaddafi. From the top of a balcony in the city of Tripoli, he cheered his followers up.

Unlike other nations, Libya fell into an internal conflict that grew over time. Rebel factions tried to reach the city of Tripoli, the capital of the country, leaving clashes and destruction during their advance.

The civil war would continue for much of the year 2011. In October of that year, the leader Muammar al-Gaddafi was assassinated in the city of Sirte under circumstances that have not yet been explained.

Yemen, Bahrain and Syria, touched by the riots

In Yemen, there were unprecedented protests demanding the departure of President Saleeh. These demonstrations were repressed by the Army, which launched live ammunition against the protests.

Here the revolution gave way to chaos and war, a conflict that plunged the country into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

In Bahrain, thousands of protesters gather in the Pearl Square, located in Manama, which has become a symbol of the protest against the Sunni minority that rules the country. In this Persian Gulf nation, repression turns violent against peaceful protest.

Syria is also ruled by a minority in power. A dictatorship with an iron fist led by the Assad clan for 4 decades. There the attempts to overthrow the current president Bashar al-Assad would become the beginning of a war that continues today.