The 5th Panel of the TST (Superior Labor Court) formed a majority to deny an appeal for compensation for moral damages filed by the “Morning Leaf”owner of the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, against a journalist who wrote an acrostic –composition of isolated letters in a text that form a meaning when read in a certain direction– with the words “Suck Leaf” in obituary published in the communication vehicle.

The Labor Court denied the appeal and concluded that no damage to the newspaper’s image, good name or reputation had been proven. In addition, he argued that the repercussion of the case was restricted to blogs and small-scale websites and that the apology had already been released by the Folha de S.Paulo🇧🇷

Regarding the requested retraction, the Justice stated that the company had not specified the terms of the text to be written by Pedro Ivo Tome and hoped to make publication conditional upon his prior approval. 🇧🇷How could he do that? Writing another acrostic saying, for example, “DON’T SUCK LEAF”? What’s done is done, there’s no turning back.” wrote the rapporteur🇧🇷

The text was published on July 13, 2015 and remains online through from this link🇧🇷 Read below:

The message was written by former newspaper reporter Pedro Ivo Tomé, hired by Folha de S.Paulo in May 2013. The report was published days after he resigned from the company, in July 2017. In court, the journalist admitted to having made the acrostic, but denied having disclosed the content.

The acrostic went through editing and was only noticed by other communication vehicles.

APPEAL DENIED

According to TSTa Sheet alleged offense to the image and honor in the process and requested the payment of compensation for moral damages, in addition to a written retraction and an apology to the family of the honored Therezinha Ferraz Salles.

The Minister of the Superior Labor Court Douglas Alencar Rodrigues stated that it is not possible to consider the acrostic as offensive to the image and good reputation of the newspaper, since there is no evidence that the journalist would have disclosed the message.

The TRT (Regional Labor Court) of the 2nd Region of São Paulo upheld the decision and understood that the journalist “used his right to express himself freely” and “he made his thoughts/feelings about the company public”🇧🇷