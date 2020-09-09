Reporter for the American tv channel WCVB-TV Channel 5 Ted Wayman survived a knife stab from an unknown man throughout filming in Boston. Reported by The Boston Globe.

In line with a consultant of the TV channel, Wyman was engaged on one other reportage within the space of ​​Copley Sq., the place he was attacked. A colleague who was capturing along with the journalist gave him first assist. Then the sufferer was taken to hospital. It’s famous that nothing threatens his life.

Boston police on the similar time refused to touch upon the incident. The division, in response to a request from the publication, indicated that on the identical day a 44-year-old man was certainly detained on suspicion of attacking one other particular person with a knife. Nevertheless, the police didn’t title the sufferer.

In July, journalist Andrew Duncomb stated he was stabbed throughout protests within the US metropolis of Portland, Oregon, as a result of he publicly supported the nation’s present president, Donald Trump. The journalist defined that, whereas working in Portland, he wished to indicate that it was not solely the actions of federal regulation enforcement businesses that prompted the riots.