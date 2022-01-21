The video of a reporter who was run over in a broadcast Live of the newscast is going around the world. Although the impact was quite abrupt, the woman continued with her report.

Tori Yorgey, a journalist for the Virginia television network, ‘WSAZ Tv’, was about to report on an emergency that occurred in Dunbar due to a damaged pipe, when suddenly a silver vehicle hit her from behind.

Yorgey, who hit the camera and was no longer on screen, continued reporting and notified his partner, Tim Irr, who was in the studio, of what had just happened to him.

I just got hit by a car, but I’m fine.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m fine. I just got hit by a car, but I’m fine, Tim.” said the reporter, giving a piece of calm to her colleagues on the channel and to the viewers who were watching everything that happened live.

Following this, the woman quickly got up from the ground and walked towards the camera, which had also fallen, and tried to re-arrange everything for her. continue with your report.

“It’s the first time I see that on television”, said the presenter, although he seemed neither surprised nor surprised. be alarmed after the accident that his partner had suffered.

“That’s live TV. It’s all good… I actually got hit by a car in college too, just like that. But hey, I’m really glad I’m okay.” He pointed out before reappearing on the screen, since only his voice could be heard.

Apparently, the person driving the vehicle was a woman, because according to what is heard in the background, she got out of the car and apologized with the reporter.

Yorgey appeared on camera again and reorganized everything to continue, since he did not have the company of a cameraman or channel assistant.

In addition, he assured that he did not know exactly in which part of his body he received the impact, since he was still shocked and a little upset by what happened and affirmed that all her life “passed before his eyes and that the best thing was to continue the news.

Apparently he did not suffer any health effects and it was not in a serious accident.



“I am flattered by the kindness and well wishes. I feel fine, just a little sore! Thank you very much to all”, He wrote hours later on his Twitter account.

wow. I am flattered by the kindness and well wishes. I am feeling fine, just a little sore! Thank you all so much. For the record: @WSAZirr couldn’t see what was happening in that moment. He is one of the kindest people I know, and was first to call to check on me. pic.twitter.com/kusuDnEvfG — Tori Yorgey (@toriyorgeytv) January 20, 2022

