Collegiate includes Finance, Planning and TCU; Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-MA) also proposes representatives of the House and Senate

The rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), included in its opinion the creation of a Fiscal Modernization Committee. The institution of the organ is an idea defended by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and by the Ministries of Finance and Planning.

According to the report, the committee would have “non-deliberative character”. The Ministers of Finance and Planning and the President of TCU would participate in it. Aziz included in the text the presence of representatives of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in the collegiate.

“This collegiate group will have the mission of improving the governance of federal finances and making the planning, execution and control stages of the budget cycle more transparent and efficient for the financing of public policies”, states the text. Here’s the full of the opinion (295 KB).

To the Power360TCU president Bruno Dantas defended the measure as a way for the country to have a “good” fiscal governance framework. According to him, structures such as the Modernization Committee are as important as fiscal rules.

“The Senate accepted the proposed amendment that had already been discussed between TCU, Planning and Finance, and institutionalized a committee along the same lines as that which has existed in the United States since the 1950s, and which has already made great contributions to American fiscal modernization”said Dantas.

At CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs), the amendment for the creation of the committee was presented by Senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB).

The fiscal milestone report (PLP 93 of 2023) in the Senate was presented this Tuesday (June 20) at CAE. The text confirmed the withdrawal of Fundeb (Basic Education Development Fund) and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District from the economic rule. It also removed spending on science, technology and innovation from the rule.

According to the opinion presented by Aziz, the base period for the correction of inflation was kept the same defined in the Chamber – from July to June.

The senators asked for a collective view (more time for analysis) at the CAE. With that, the text will be analyzed again by the commission at 8:30 am on Wednesday (21.jun).