The rapporteur of the project that changes the Income Tax rules, Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), stated this Tuesday (June 29, 2021) that he is studying “the fats” of the text to find out what can be changed in the proposal sent to the Chamber by the Federal Executive last Friday (June 25). He also said that he will not adopt any changes that could increase the country’s fiscal hole, which, according to him, was R$ 180 billion.

“We are studying a lot the economic data and numbers to identify the fats in order to improve this reform and deliver an effectively fair reform to the country”, said.

Sabino had a meeting this Tuesday with technicians from the Federal Revenue and, at night, he also meets with members of the Government Secretariat and the Central Bank. He is also expected to start talking to party caucuses next week.

Asked about a possible voting calendar for the project, he avoided indicating any dates. He just said that he will discuss a schedule with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Lira has already indicated that he wants to vote on the proposal in July, before the start of the parliamentary recess, which starts on July 17, but the deadline is considered tight.

According to Sabino, the income tax discounts for investments in education and health expenses should not be changed. He also defended the taxation of profits and dividends, but did not say whether to change the rate proposed by the government, of 20%.

“It is important to highlight that Brazil is one of the only countries that do not tax profits and dividends. Let’s build a proposal that is fair and that is approved by the plenary“, said.

In the morning, Minister Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat) heard from the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture, one of the most powerful in the National Congress, discontent with the idea of ​​taxing profits and dividends.

On the way out, the minister signaled that the Executive is open to negotiations. “The important thing is for us to know that the text sent by the tax reform government is an initial text. The Parliament has the legitimacy to change it”, said Flávia Arruda.

continue reading