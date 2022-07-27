Bitter experience. It seems that working with Magaly Medina It is not an easy task, according to his former reporter Oswaldo Arteaga, who now works at “America today.” As it is recalled, a few months ago, the ATV host starred in a controversy over the public resignation of her DJ, whom she called attention to live, and later accused her of ill-treatment.

This time, his former employee, currently on the Ethel Pozo program, told how it was to work hand in hand with the popular “Urraca”.

What did Magaly Medina’s former employee say?

Oswaldo Arteaga, although he now works in “America Today”, recalled that his beginnings were in ATV and for a while he became one of Magaly Medina’s ‘magpies’. Likewise, he assured that he had the experience of working with her and also with Gisela Valcárcel, he even made a strong comparison.

“I am one of the few journalists who has had Gisela Valcarcel Y Magaly Medina as bosses. (…) The first one she knows how to tell you things, she can be bothered by something, she supervises it very well as the owner of the company, but she uses the correct way. The second is spoiled to speak, she has no sense, rude, vulgar. That’s why I’m here, for my peace of mind and peace of mind, ”she said in an interview with Trome.

Oswaldo Arteaga told how it was to work with Magaly Medina. Photo: Oswaldo Arteaga/Instagram

DJ Sergio Delgado resigned from the Magaly Medina program

Through his social networks, Sergio Delgado published a series of stories in which he expresses the reasons that led him to resign from the Magaly TV program.

“I wanted to start by thanking all those people who took a minute of their time to send me nice words and messages. Also to those who insulted and sent incoherent things. Every person has a limit.

“I didn’t make any mistakes, it was a lack of production coordination with a minute to air. I only follow the instructions and, therefore, the one who pays the piper is the DJ. With nothing more to say, the show must go on. One door closes and another opens. I would like to make it clear that I have no problems with the program. Simply, sometimes it is better to step aside if they do not know how to value your work, ”he added.